Bescot Banter: A good week for Walsall

Matt Taylor.

After enduring a difficult start to their 2021/22 campaign, Walsall's fortunes have finally started to turn, with their midweek victory over Oldham Athletic being the performance we've all been waiting for.

Heading into the match on the back of a four-game, all-competition unbeaten run, the Saddlers were clinical in attack and, for the most part, firm in defence as goals from Jack Earing, George Miller, and Emmanuel Osadebe secured all three points.

Despite Hallam Hope's second-half header initially halving their advantage, Matthew Taylor's side avoided the temptation to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as they went on to re-establish their two-goal lead, and with it the win.

Backed up by draws with Exeter City and Leyton Orient, a victory over Salford City and an EFL Trophy bonus point win over Northampton Town, the midweek mauling of the Latics saw the Saddlers continue to be unbeaten in the month of October, a run they'll be keen to continue as they welcome Barrow to the Banks's this weekend.

Although the injury list continues to see some of the team's consistent performers sit by the wayside, their fully-fit colleagues have really begun to find their groove, with the team losing just two of their last nine league games.

One of the players who has really found form over recent weeks is Emmanuel Osadebe. Recently the subject of online abuse, Emmanuel has let his football do the talking and, although far from the finished article, the former Macclesfield man could become the driving force behind the team.

Of course, Emmanuel is not alone in finding form. Fellow midfielder Jack Earing has really grown into the campaign and has given the gaffer a welcome selection headache after entering a string of strong displays. With his recent form earning him a place in the League Two 'Team of Midweek' alongside Osadebe.

Looking ahead to the next spell of games, and Walsall are due to come up against the likes of Barrow, Sutton United, Harrogate Town, Rochdale, and Port Vale over their next five league outings and, whilst there are no forgone conclusions, the games represent a real opportunity to add to their thankfully-increasing points tally.

Whilst it's easy to get carried away with the recent form, especially after watching the team struggle over the opening few weeks, it's important to remember just how quickly a run of form can be brought to an end, especially with our team's penchant for letting games slip away.

Hopefully, the recent run can become the foundation for a successful campaign. We all went into this season with the understanding that it wouldn't be an easy campaign, but are now beginning to see what the team is made of.