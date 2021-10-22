Matt Taylor is happy on the Walsall sidelines

Matt Taylor

In his 20-year playing career Taylor spent several seasons in the Premier League and was considered a handy player in the top flight.

And the 39-year-old insists he does not miss taking to the field as he immerses himself in management.

“I don’t miss playing any more,” he said. “I retired at 37 in the May and, on July 1, I started at Tottenham. I’ve been surrounded by football every day of my life since the age of 16.

“I get my fix now in a different way. They’re (the players) the lucky ones because I know how special it is. It’s so special to be able to be employed and earn a living doing you love. That’s a hell of a special thing in my opinion. That’s a privilege.

“But, also. no-one has given these players anything. No-one gave me anything during my playing career, you work extremely hard. I don’t miss football because I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by it every single day and fully immersed in it.