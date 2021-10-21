Matt Taylor: Hard work building momentum at Walsall

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers have taken eight points from their last four matches to pull away from the foot of the table and could jump into the top half by beating Barrow on Saturday.

Head coach Taylor said: “We have the chance to build some real momentum now. We have another game coming up on Saturday against Barrow and the players should feel confident going into that. I know I feel confident in them as do the rest of the coaching staff. It is in their hands.”

Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Oldham was Walsall’s first away from home this season and Taylor saluted the work-rate of his players.

He continued: “Things feel better (than a few weeks ago) but the reason we have got eight points in the last four games is no coincidence.

“The players are working extremely hard. I am a firm believer you only get out what you put in and that is what the players are giving on a daily basis. It is no coincidence we are getting better results. Right now I feel like everyone understands their role, which is huge.

“It takes time and has taken longer than I would have wanted. But hopefully now you are starting to see a better version of us.