Leyton Orient 0 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Carl Rushworth

Always looking to play football but his kicking fell below usual standards. Great confidence however, decisive in coming for crosses and a delightful turn inside Sotiriou, and a much welcome clean sheet.

Confident 7

Hayden White

A couple of great bursts down the right in the first half followed by crosses which could have caused problems. Strong in defence as well, an impressive afternoon’s work.

Strong 7

Rollin Menayese

This fella isn’t short on confidence either, whether in his defensive work or carrying the ball forward under pressure. Found space to meet a first-half corner with a powerful header but couldn’t get it on target. Fantastic all-round display.

Impressive 9

Manny Monthe

As solid as his defensive partner, and stood up to Harry Smith effectively as well as dealing with the battery of long throws. Key role in the clean sheet.

Powerful 7

Stephen Ward

Has adapted his game with experience so while he may not fly forward as much as his early years, he rarely wastes the ball. His know-how is vital, and is having a major influence.

Influence 7

Jack Earing

Such a good foil for Joss Labadie with his ability on the ball and also from set pieces. Brings some real quality to the Walsall midfield.

Skilful 8

Joss Labadie

Performance of a captain and of a leader – used all his experience not just in the thick of the action but also with his game management. Broke up the game effectively but also used the ball well particularly in setting up second-half attacks.

Leader 8

Kieran Phillips

Always offered himself as an outlet and showed great energy and desire. Did his defensive work too before being withdrawn on the hour.

Energy 6

Emmanuel Osadebe

Doesn’t always make the right decision or find the right pace of pass but is such a threat finding space in those pockets as a No.10. Some delightful touches in the second half during Walsall’s purple patch going forward.

Dangerous 7

Brendan Kiernan

Some promising moments down the left and cleverly picked out Miller to set up a double chance in the second half. Also withdrawn around the hour mark but one of Walsall’s many impressive attaching options.

Clever 6

George Miller

Always available looking for that ball in behind and had a couple of chances with a first-half header and shot blocked in the second. Never gives the defenders a moment’s peace.

Available 7

Substitutes

Tyrese Shade 6 (for Phillips 59), Conor Wilkinson 7 (for Kiernan 63).