Walsall and Kidderminster Harriers handed first round FA Cup draws

Walsall

Entering into the competition for the first time this season for the first round proper, Matt Taylor’s side will need to overcome National League side King's Lynn, who are struggling in the fifth tier.

The Saddlers have a poor recent record in the FA Cup, having lost 2-1 to Bristol Rovers at the first hurdle last season, while drawing 2-2 at home to non-league Darlington the season before – which they went on to win 1-0 in the replay.

King's Lynn are currently 19th in the National League, with only two wins from 10 games – and six losses.

They beat Peterborough Sports 2-1 in the fourth qualifying round at the weekend to secure their place in the first round.

Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers have been drawn at home to Grimsby Town.

It will be a difficult draw for National League North side Harriers as they take a step up to face The Mariners who were relegated from League Two last season and currently sit top of the National League with eight wins from 11 games.

They smashed Bromsgrove Sporting 5-0 to earn a place in the first round.

Harriers beat Bedfont Sports 1-0 to progress and are currently mid-table with three wins and three draws from eight games so far in their league season.