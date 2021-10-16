Jack Earing impresses Walsall skipper Joss Labadie

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished:

Joss Labadie has been ‘impressed’ with his Saddlers midfield partner Jack Earing for his ability to adapt his game in recent weeks.

Jack Earing
Jack Earing

The 22-year-old, originally signed from Halifax in the summer as an attacking midfielder, has settled into the two in midfield in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

And experienced enforcer Labadie is enjoying their partnership.

“I’ve been very impressed with Jack,” he said.

“The gaffer is deploying him in a new position, as a deep-lying midfielder.

“He’s excelled in that position. He’s getting us ticking and I’m enjoying playing with him. He’s a real good talent.

“I know he likes playing in the advanced positions and getting into scoring positions.

“But for the sake of the team, he’s dropped deeper and that’s the most beneficial thing for everyone at the moment.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News