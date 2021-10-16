Jack Earing impresses Walsall skipper Joss Labadie

Jack Earing

The 22-year-old, originally signed from Halifax in the summer as an attacking midfielder, has settled into the two in midfield in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

And experienced enforcer Labadie is enjoying their partnership.

“I’ve been very impressed with Jack,” he said.

“The gaffer is deploying him in a new position, as a deep-lying midfielder.

“He’s excelled in that position. He’s getting us ticking and I’m enjoying playing with him. He’s a real good talent.

“I know he likes playing in the advanced positions and getting into scoring positions.