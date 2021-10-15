Walsall boss Matt Taylor keen to end travel problems

Walsall manager Matt Taylor..

The Saddlers go to Brisbane Road tomorrow after a morale-boosting victory over Salford City.

That felt like a potential turning point, and Taylor is in a positive frame of mind ahead of facing ex-Wolves boss Kenny Jackett.

“What we haven’t done is win away from home,” said Taylor.

“Our last performance away from home was very good for 85 minutes, but we didn’t win.

“So, we need to perform for 95 minutes – with and without the ball.

“We have to be ruthless when we get the chances. One thing I can guarantee is we will create opportunities to score goals, because this team continually does that.

“I feel this is a game that could be a good one for our players.

“I say that because when we went to Exeter, we performed exceptionally well and should have won.

“That’s got to give the players heart and give them belief in what we’re doing. What we’ve got to do is build on that.”

Taylor, though, also knows they will have to be on their mettle to beat Orient, who are currently sixth in League Two.

“It would be fantastic, but there are no guarantees in this game, and especially when you’re playing against a team that are as well organised as Kenny Jackett’s teams are,” added Taylor.

“We’ll have to be at the top of our game and perform exceptionally well in all areas. But what a challenge. It’s a great challenge.