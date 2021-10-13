Conor Wilkinson’s hair-raising Walsall strike down to his ‘mullet’

Emmanuel Osadebe congratulates Conor Wilkinson on his winner.

After a frustrating spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, Wilkinson returned to the fold in style by scoring in the 95th minute to seal a 2-1 win over Salford City on Saturday.

It bore an uncanny resemblance to his strike that put Stevenage to the sword before getting injured.

And the 26-year-old feels the fact that he is now sporting a ‘bit of a mullet’ is making the difference.

“I know it sounds a bit weird, but I’ve had this haircut for a couple of weeks now, and two games with it and two goals,” joked Wilkinson. “I’ve got a bit more length at the back, a bit of a mullet!

“The lads are battering me to get rid of it, but I’m keeping it for as long as we go on like this.”

Happy with his trim, Wilkinson also feels the Saddlers are on to something as a group having picked up four points from their last two League Two games.

“Exeter, they aren’t a team that are going to be near the bottom. They are a team that are going to be up there and about it,” he said.

“To go there and get a 2-2 draw was magnificent. We were unlucky to maybe not get a win.

“That stamped a bit of authority and Salford are big-hitters in this league. Getting that win will put us in good stead.”

Wilkinson is now preparing to visit his old club Leyton Orient on Saturday and wants to carry on causing problems from the right flank – as he did for them last term.

“Last season was my best to date, 15 goals. That’s where I played and really enjoyed it,” he added.

“The number nine role is a little difficult because you have to be an out-and-out runner and a bit of a target man.