Jack Rose: Stability is the key for Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Keeper Jack Rose hopes Walsall can avoid the ‘chopping and changing’ of previous years as he looks to be part of a successful long-term squad.

Jack Rose hugs Stephen Ward
Having joined the club – initially on loan – in 2019, Rose has worked under three different Saddlers managers while the playing staff has changed significantly.

The 26-year-old now wants Matt Taylor’s group to stay together and bring some stability.

“There’s been some chopping and changing through the years,” said Rose.

“So, the commitment of a two-year deal for a lot of the lads is a big thing.

"You know the group is going to be together for that amount of time, and it’s important.

“That can’t be underestimated how important that is, to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses as a team.”

Rose stepped in for Carl Rushworth – with the England Under-21s – as Walsall beat Salford City 2-1 on Saturday.

He added: “That’s what the best teams are, those that are together for a year or two.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

