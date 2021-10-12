Jack Rose: Stability is the key for Walsall

Jack Rose hugs Stephen Ward

Having joined the club – initially on loan – in 2019, Rose has worked under three different Saddlers managers while the playing staff has changed significantly.

The 26-year-old now wants Matt Taylor’s group to stay together and bring some stability.

“There’s been some chopping and changing through the years,” said Rose.

“So, the commitment of a two-year deal for a lot of the lads is a big thing.

"You know the group is going to be together for that amount of time, and it’s important.

“That can’t be underestimated how important that is, to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses as a team.”

Rose stepped in for Carl Rushworth – with the England Under-21s – as Walsall beat Salford City 2-1 on Saturday.