Walsall 2 Salford City 1 - Player ratings

Kieran Phillips celebrates his early goal

JACK ROSE

Another solid outing for the stand-in shot-stopper. Nothing he could have done about Eastham's equaliser.

Solid: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Hunter was Salford's biggest threat with his long balls, but he could not really get past the sharp White. The right-back is offering more going forward now, too.

Sharp: 7

ROLLIN MENAYESE

A consistent performer at the heart of defence. Has the physical tools and is calm on the ball – an early Cruyff turn on a Salford attacker showing just that.

Calm: 8

MANNY MONTHE

Better on the ball than he was in previous weeks. Monthe was typically dominant on the physical front, too. The defenders are doing well from open play – it is just set pieces that continue to be a problem.

Physical: 8

STEPHEN WARD

The ex-Wolves man is also contributing more on the front foot. He put a few decent left-footed deliveries into the box.

Deliveries: 7

JACK EARING

Less influence on the ball, but Earing battled throughout in midfield. Won the most headers for Walsall, with five.

Battled: 7

JOSS LABADIE

Also put himself about. Got booked and then had to go off with a knock later on, but you could not fault his effort.

Energy: 7

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Fantastic run and finish to give Walsall the perfect start. Showed tremendous pace and skill to pull that off. Four goals in his last six home games. Impressive.

Skill: 8

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Given a start after his well-taken goal against Northampton in the Trophy, Osadebe held his own. Went close with a free-kick and looked a threat throughout.

Threat: 7

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Got another assist, although Phillips still had plenty to do. Worked hard, as ever, down the left side and caused problems.

Assist: 7

GEORGE MILLER

No goal, but Miller's willingness to run into the channels gives Walsall a lot. He will battle defenders for every ball, and he wins more battles than he loses.

Runner: 7

SUBS

Sam Perry (for Labadie, 69)

Did not see much of the ball. 6

Tyrese Shade (for Phillips, 79)

Made a few runs on the wing. 6

Conor Wilkinson (for Kiernan, 82)

Made the difference with an excellent winner. Brilliant to have him back in the fold. 8