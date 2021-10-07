Matt Taylor: Carl Rushworth call-up a ‘huge deal’ for Walsall

Rushworth walks off slowly at half time

Rushworth, on loan from Brighton, has gone away with Lee Carsley's group for two Euro qualifiers.

They were playing in Slovenia today and are then in Andorra on Monday, and Taylor said: "It's a huge deal for the football club.

"I've been speaking to one of the staff here, and it's been a long time since we've had someone called up for the England U21s.

"It's huge, and I'm also completely and utterly of the opinion that it's well deserved.

"They don't give out England U21 caps like confetti.

"Carl has come here and been exceptional in his performances."

Rushworth joined the Young Lions in place of Albion's Josh Griffiths after a stellar run of games with Walsall.

As a result, he missed the Saddlers' penalty shootout success at Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

He will also miss the League Two clash with Salford City at the Banks's Stadium on Saturday after his first U21s call-up.

"He's taken his chance," said Taylor.

"We took a chance in signing Carl, as you do with every player you sign.

"Carl took the same risk, and he's worked extremely hard.

"I think he's got better since he's come in as well.

"It's a reward for his performances, and our keepers drive each other.

"I think Maik Taylor (goalkeeping coach) needs to take some credit as well, as he works extremely close with both of them.

"It's a positive thing for Carl and I just hope he can get some minutes."

In Rushworth's absence, Jack Rose impressed against Northampton and will have another chance to do so against Salford.