Emmanuel Osadebe aims to hit the goal trail for Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall playmaker Emmanuel Osadebe believes there is 'definitely' much more to come from him after the relief of getting his first goal of the season.

Emmanuel Osadebe
Osadebe opened his Saddlers account for the campaign at Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

And he is out to regularly score and provide for Matt Taylor's side having broken his duck with a cool finish at Sixfields.

"It's something that personally I just needed to get out of the way," said Osadebe.

"Sometimes when you don't score, mentally, doubt starts to creep in.

"You just have to keep working and keep believing, and it's come.

"I definitely think there's more to come of that this season.

"Now, I'm just looking to do the same if I get the nod against Salford on Saturday.

"I'm looking to do the same and continue, and help the team win games as that's the most important thing."

Osadebe has started Walsall's last two games and added: "It's all about consistency.

"I started the first two or three games, and then I was back out.

"Then I was back in, and then out, and then back in again. So, it's good to get a rhythm.

"It comes from working hard in training. You have to be ready and show you should be in the team, and that's what I want to do.

"I've got the goal, so I'm happy with that."

