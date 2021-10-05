Walsall's Sam Perry looking to make his mark in Trophy

Sam Perry.

The Saddlers – after winning their Southern Group D opener against Brighton Under-21s last month – head to League Two rivals Northampton Town this evening.

And 19-year-old midfielder Perry would love a start at Sixfields, as he looks to implement the ‘different’ things Matt Taylor wants from him.

“I’ve been working hard and doing extra stuff on the training ground,” said Perry, who Walsall snapped up from Villa in 2019.

“Nothing, though, is better than getting 90 minutes. The target for me is to play as much as I can, and learn as much as I can.

“You learn a lot in every game and that’s what it’s all about.”

Perry has made three starts in the league for Walsall this season, and boss Taylor said recently that he feels the teenager can become a ‘dominant’ player for them.

When asked about his relationship with the Saddlers chief, Perry said: “The role he wants me to play is a lot different from last year.

“He wants me to offer a bit more going forward and get myself into the box if I can.

“He wants to see more score some goals and get some assists.

“He’s helping me massively. I’m still a young lad and still learning.

“The new lads are brilliant, too. We’ve been together for a good few months now and we’re getting stronger and stronger together. Everyone is in it together.

“And to have a gaffer like Matt, it can help you a lot.”

Perry is one of a few players who could come into the starting line-up tonight.

Zak Mills, who impressed in the 1-0 win over Brighton, is likely to come in.

Second-choice keeper Jack Rose is another who will be desperate for minutes, while Kieran Phillips could feature as the main striker with Tyrese Shade in one of the wide positions.

Hosts Northampton come into the clash having beaten Forest Green Rovers on penalties in their last Trophy game – after the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

In the league, meanwhile, they sit 10th having won four, drawn four and lost three.

Taylor, who had a spell with the Cobblers towards the end of his playing days, added: “It’s another opportunity for the players that are selected to go and perform.

“We’ve got a few injuries at the moment – as has every club, by the way, and not just us.

“We’ll pick a team that we believe is good enough to win a game of football against Northampton.