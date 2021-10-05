Walsall's Carl Rushworth called up to England Under-21s

Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has been called up to the England Under-21s squad for Euro qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra.

Carl Rushworth and Walsall goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor
The 20-year-old, on loan from Brighton, has joined the Young Lions in place of Albion's Josh Griffiths after a superb run of games for the Saddlers.

Lee Carsley's U21s play in Slovenia on Thursday and then Andorra on Monday.

It means Rushworth will miss Walsall's EFL Trophy clash at Northampton Town tonight and their League Two encounter with Salford City at the Banks's Stadium on Saturday.

Rushworth has played all 10 of the Saddlers' league games thus far and caught the eye with his impressive displays between the sticks.

After his first U21s call-up, Jack Rose is set to come in for Matt Taylor's side.

Joe Edwards

