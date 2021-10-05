Matt Taylor: Walsall need to make better decisions

Walsall manager Matt Taylor..

The Saddlers have endured an inconsistent run in League Two but are turning their attention to the EFL Trophy.

They head to one of Taylor’s former clubs in Northampton Town (7pm) – and the message from the boss is clear.

Assessing his squad’s recent work, Taylor said: “There’s not enough good. When I say that, it’s the consistency.

“As a group, and I speak to the players about it all the time, we train all week and the standard is very, very high. And what you want is for the players to replicate that on the pitch.

“I’ll never question attitude, desire or energy, but sometimes we make the wrong decisions – in key positions of the pitch.

“Kieran (Phillips), for example, had the opportunity to slide in Tyrese (Shade) one-on-one (at Exeter on Saturday), but we picked the wrong option.

“There’s an element of coaching involved in that, 100 per cent, but the players have to make better decisions on the pitch. That will allow us to be more consistent, and then more successful.”

Walsall go to Sixfields having won their Southern Group D opener against Brighton Under-21s last month.