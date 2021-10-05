EFL Trophy: Northampton Town 1 Walsall 1 (2-4 on pens) - Report

Emmanuel Osadabe scores.

A keenly-contested 90 minutes at a wet and windy Sixfields saw the Saddlers take the lead almost straight away through Emmanuel Osadebe's smart finish.

The Cobblers, though, grew into it after the break and had Dylan Connolly score from the spot to make it 1-1 and bring on more penalties.

There, Walsall confidently dispatched all four efforts from 12 yards, with stand-in keeper Jack Rose also making a fine save.

The shootout success gives Matt Taylor's side another two points, and they sit pretty at the top of Southern Group D on five.

With one foot into the knockout rounds, they host Forest Green Rovers in the final group game next month.

Report

Both teams took the opportunity to rotate, with Walsall making six changes from their 2-2 draw at Exeter City last weekend.

Hot on the heels of Carl Rushworth's England Under-21s call-up, Rose started between the sticks.

Tom Leak, Zak Mills, Sam Perry, Alfie Bates and Tyrese Shade were the others to come in for the Saddlers.

Zak Mills

Northampton, meanwhile, made seven changes – one of those seeing ex-Walsall keeper Liam Roberts drop to the bench.

Through all those switches, though, it was two Walsall players who kept their places that combined for the early goal.

Brendan Kiernan – cutting in from the left flank – drove at the heart of the Cobblers defence before cleverly slipping in Osadebe, who slid the ball underneath Jonny Maxted.

A coolly taken first goal of the campaign, he will hope it is the start of better things to come.

The Saddlers were not dominating possession, but they carried a threat whenever they went forward. They should have doubled their advantage before the 10th minute, too.

Shade, on the halfway line, spotted the run of George Miller and duly found the striker with a perfectly-weighted through-ball.

Under a bit of pressure from Villa loanee Dominic Revan, however, Miller could only shoot straight into Maxted's arms.

Northampton were having their moments in attack as right winger Connolly, in particular, caused problems for the Walsall backline.

Sam Perry

Manny Monthe, Mills and Bates all got bookings while Rose had to gather Ali Koiki's long-range attempt and a low free-kick from Mitch Pinnock.

In the main, though, the Saddlers were looking comfortable enough. They went close again before the break as well.

Kiernan was getting into dangerous areas and played a deft reverse pass to Shade, whose attempt deflected behind for a corner.

Taylor would have been relatively pleased with his lot's first-half work – young midfield duo Perry and Bates growing into it while Monthe, wearing the armband, mopped things up nicely.

And he saw no need to tweak things for the start of the second period, as the rain and wind both picked up.

The Cobblers had the first opportunity after the break, but the assured Rose was equal to Kion Etete's flick at the near post.

Walsall were still looking pretty steady on the whole, and in an effort to find a second, Taylor made a couple of attack-minded substitutions. Kieran Phillips replaced Miller up front while Bates made way for Jack Earing in midfield.

Northampton responded by making three at once, with Benny Ashley-Seal, Shaun McWilliams and Max Dyche entering the fray – and that bold move soon paid off.

Emmanuel Osadebe

McWilliams played in Etete, who was tripped by Monthe for a penalty. Connolly then made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Both teams could have won it in the closing stages as Shade dragged one wide for the Saddlers, while the Cobblers' Etete was denied once more by the solid Rose.

Ultimately, it came down to spot-kicks, where Walsall held their nerve and converted all four they took. A confidence-boosting result.

Teams

Northampton (4-4-2): Maxted; Harriman, Revan, Horsfall (c) (Dyche, 68), Koiki; Connolly, Pollock (McWilliams, 68), Flores, Pinnock; Etete, Kabamba (Ashley-Seal, 68)

Subs not used: Roberts (gk), Sowerby, Lewis, Rose

Goal: Connolly (pen 72)

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rose; Leak, Menayese, Monthe, Mills; Perry (Labadie, 76), Bates (Earing, 64); Shade, Osadebe, Kiernan; Miller (Phillips, 61)

Subs not used: Jackson (gk), White, Sadler, Ward

Goal: Osadebe (4)

Attendance: 1,285 (124 Walsall fans)