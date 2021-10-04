George Miller confident of Walsall rise

George Miller.

Miller was at the double as Matt Taylor's Saddlers drew 2-2 at Exeter City on Saturday.

They remain without a win on their travels and sit 21st in the table after 10 games, but the 23-year-old Barnsley loanee is not worried.

Asked if he sees them moving up the league, Miller said: "Definitely, with our performances and the way we play football – we are not just booming it.

"We have a style of play, the gaffer's philosophy, and I think we'll win more than we lose if we keep sticking to that.

"We just need to keep working for each other, really.

"In games we've shown spells, and it's about weathering the storm when the other team has a patch.

"I've been in a lot worse teams higher up in the league.

"So, it's about that bit of luck coming our way. Fingers crossed, we'll get that over the course of the season and finish high up the table.

"We've created and scored goals, but we've been conceding from set pieces.

"We'll work on our weaknesses and build on our strengths and, hopefully, we'll be at the right end of the league."

Miller equalised twice for Walsall at St James Park – first from the penalty spot, and then with a deft header.

That put him on four goals for the Saddlers, and he added on his personal progress: "I've got four in five league games, so I'm really happy.

"I've just got to keep doing it. I'm getting to know people – they realise what I'll do and me with them.