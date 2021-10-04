Analysis: Walsall show their good and bad sides at Grecians

Walsall's Emmanuel Osadebe battles for the ball

There were moments of proper attacking flair down in Devon.

A period in the first half, especially, could have seen them put the game to bed.

But defensive frailties continue to hamper the Saddlers and prevent them from racking up wins.

As such, this 2-2 draw would have left many with mixed emotions at the final whistle.

Walsall showed character to come from behind twice and that deserves credit.

They played some nice football, too, being the much better team for the majority of the first period.

However, on the other side of the coin, they should have scored more goals while they let in sloppy ones early on in each half.

So, is the glass half-full or half-empty?

In George Miller, they do at least seem to have a goalscorer on their hands.

He grabbed a brace – the first from the penalty spot, the other a fine header – to put some misses earlier on behind him.

The Saddlers have a clear philosophy about them as well.

When confident and really feeling it, they have lots of joy and are pretty impressive.

But at St James Park, they did not switch on until going a goal down.

It was a similar story after the break, too – letting in another before managing another leveller towards the end.

They need to start games sharper and have more belief about them.

Walsall are now 10 games into the League Two season, and they always say that this is the time to start thinking about what a team could realistically achieve.

But it is still very difficult to know with the Saddlers.

If they cut out the silly defensive lapses, they will be comfortable around mid-table and perhaps be able to push for the top-half mix.

If they continue to present teams goals on a silver platter, though, they will carry on struggling.

Walsall can score goals and as Matt Taylor remarked afterwards, two at Exeter should have been enough for a first away victory of the campaign.