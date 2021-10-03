Exeter 2 Walsall 2 - Player ratings

George Miller celebrates his second goal

CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing he could have done about either of Exeter’s goals. Not forced into major action otherwise at St James Park.

Steady: 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Has wanted to offer more going forward, and White did so in this one. Grabbed his first assist of the campaign with a fine cross for Miller’s second. Fingers crossed, he can build on that now.

Assist: 7

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Won the most aerial battles for Walsall, with four. Beaten to punch by Nombe, though, for Exeter’s second goal.

Headers: 6

MANNY MONTHE

Spurned a great chance in the first half and looked unsure in defence at times. Needs to be more careful with the ball.

Unsure: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Had more moments on the front foot than in previous weeks. Linked up well with Kiernan on a few occasions.

Link-up: 6

JOSS LABADIE

Gave away a penalty, although there looked to be minimal contact with Dieng. Aside from that, the captain gave the Saddlers more energy in midfield and helped get them up the pitch. It is good to have him back in the team.

Energy: 7

JACK EARING

Found Miller with a fine through-ball in the first half and carried the ball with grace. Another bright performance in the middle of the park from a stylish player.

Stylish: 7

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Put a pinpoint cross over to Miller, with the striker glancing wide. Worked hard while his presence faded later on.

Work: 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Helped out a few times defensively and got Walsall out of tricky situations with nice footwork. Still not quite happening for him in the final third, though.

Footwork: 6

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Won the penalty, although Kite perhaps got more of the ball than Kiernan in the end. Was replaced by Shade in the second period.

Fouled: 6

GEORGE MILLER

Leads the way now with four goals. Missed some big chances in the first period but bounced back with a confident penalty and a lovely header. Did not stop running and stretched Exeter with his pace all afternoon.

Double: 8

SUBS

Tyrese Shade (for Kiernan, 69)

Struggled to make an impact. 5