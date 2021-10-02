Midlands tee off in honour of ex Walsall boss Chris Nicholl

Top left to right Michael kightly , Peter Till , Kris Taylor , Kyle Lightbourne, Andy Rammell , David Kelly , Boaz Myhill , Bottom Jimmy Walker , Charlie Ntamark, Andy Blair , Colin Gibson , Gordon Cowans , Wayne Thomas , Derek Mountfield

Put together by former Saddlers player Wayne Thomas, those who played with and under Nicholl took to Walsall Golf Club and raised funds for the Ace Foundation.

Ex-Villa stars Gordon Cowans and Brian Little were joined by Saddlers heroes Jimmy Walker and Kyle Lightbourne and many others on a successful day.

Nicholl, who has dementia and lives with family in Southampton, was unable to attend.

But Thomas was delighted to see so many turn up in his name.

Jimmy Walker

“We did the charity game for the foundation back in June, and we spoke about doing three to four events a year – a charity football event, a golf day, charity walk and then maybe a dinner. So, this was the second event,” said Thomas. “Sadly, Chris could not attend due to his health and logistically, but a whole host of former players from the Midlands turned out, from ex team-mates at Villa to those he managed at Walsall.

“It was a brilliant turnout to raise funds for the foundation.”

Nicholl has served as a patron for the Ace Foundation, which helps children locally through sport.

Among the others at the golf day were ex-Walsall trio Richard O’Kelly, David Kelly and Andy Rammell, former Wolves man Michael Kightly and ex-Albion keeper Boaz Myhill.

Saddlers hero Walker said: “I’m a keen golfer, and a poor golfer, but it was a fantastic day.

Jimmy Walker, Wayne Thomas and David Kelly

“The first person I bumped into was Andy Rammell and it was great to get back together for such a good cause, honouring the gaffer.”

Ex-Walsall and Wolves striker Kelly said: “I’m a bang-average golfer, but it’s about the social side. With everything that’s gone over the past 18 months, it was nice to see familiar people in a lovely surrounding.”

Thomas now has his sights on his next event as he added: “We hope to do is a charity walk in the Arboretum at Christmas.

“Chris used to love walking around Walsall. So, we thought it’d be apt to do a Chris Nicholl Walk.