Matt Taylor pleased with Kieran Phillips

Kieran Phillips scores.

Phillips, on loan from Huddersfield, has played in an unnatural role so far for the Saddlers, primarily on the right flank.

The 21-year-old – a striker by trade – led the way on the goal front going into today's game at Exeter, having chipped in with three in all competitions.

Taylor has been impressed with him, too, while feeling he can take things up a level in front of goal.

"Kieran gets himself in some wonderful positions," said Taylor.

"If there was an area which I would say he could do better in, it's his chance conversion percentage.

"If you look at him from the beginning of the season to now, he's asking a lot of questions.

"He's becoming more aware of his position out of possession as well.

"He gets into some wonderful areas and he's understanding what we want from him in that position. We know the threat Kieran offers."

Phillips was likely to start against the Exiles today, with Walsall aiming to grab their first away win of the season.

Taylor admits him being a winger is unlikely to be a long-term solution but has enjoyed seeing him develop in that role, and feels he can hurt teams from there.

"It's taken time for him to probably get to grips with the position," added Taylor.

"Do I see him in the position for the rest of his career? Probably not, no.

"But at the moment, he offers a real threat down the right or left side.

"The goal he scored against Bristol Rovers came from the left side, and he could have had another goal.