Matt Taylor frustrated with Walsall point on road

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/10/21 .EXETER CITY V WALSALL.Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

A topsy-turvy encounter in Devon saw the Saddlers twice come from behind, with George Miller at the double.

But a dominant spell before the break could have seen them put the game to bed.

Walsall also let in two sloppy goals – Tim Dieng and Sam Nombe the scorers – and conceded a penalty which Matt Jay failed to convert.

Saddlers chief Taylor was left with mixed emotions afterwards, but felt they should have got a first away win of the season.

"There's no could about it. We should have won," he said.

"The game should have been over at half-time.

"It took us to concede a goal to see the players start believing in themselves.

"From my perspective, to concede the first goal the way we did after the training we've had, it's nowhere near good enough.

"But we've created five really good opportunities in the first half.

"We've come away from home and made Exeter change their shape through our performance – making two changes at half-time.

"We seemed to be getting somewhere and then we started the second half extremely sloppily.

"I'm disappointed we've only got a point because the players have performed, but not for the 90 minutes. That's the disappointing thing.

"But it was unbelievable character having come from behind twice.

"We talk about where games of football are won and lost, it's in both boxes.

"We scored two goals, but we should have scored four or five. That's the really frustrating thing."

Miller cancelled out Dieng's headed opener from the penalty spot – after Walsall had missed three big opportunities.

Nombe put the Grecians back ahead on the hour mark, after Jay's spot-kick rattled the woodwork.

Miller's well-placed header then ended up sealing a share of the spoils.

"At the moment, we've just got to score too many goals to win a game of football," said Taylor.

"That tells me we've got to be better in our box and start games better.

"If we do that, that group of players, they're a talented group."

Taylor added: "Both goals were avoidable, but the players have shown character.

"To come away to Exeter and score two goals, you should win the game, but we haven't.