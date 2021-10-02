Exeter 2 Walsall 2 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/10/21 .EXETER CITY V WALSALL.George Miller fires in the penalty ..

Those who made the long trip to St James' Park experienced a rollercoaster of emotions on an afternoon which included four goals and two penalties in the driving rain.

The Saddlers fell behind almost straight away as Tim Dieng pounced on lacklustre defending to head home.

Miller, though, converted the first of the spot-kicks for a deserved leveller going into the break.

A poor start to the second period for the visitors then saw the Grecians miss a penalty, with Matt Jay hitting the frame of the goal, before going back ahead through Sam Nombe.

Miller then struck again with a deft header for a hard-earned share of the spoils.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor is still yet to see his men win on the road, but he can take heart from the character they showed against his namesake's charges.

Still a big worry, though, is their lack of assurance at the back. They are 21st in the League Two table and have improvements to make.

Report

Walsall made three changes from the dismal defeat to Bristol Rovers as they looked to end their away hoodoo.

Skipper Joss Labadie returned from a three-match ban in the middle of the park, while Rollin Menayese and Emmanuel Osadebe also came in.

Player-coach Mat Sadler was in the squad for the first time this season. Fellow defender Ash Taylor, though, missed out altogether in Devon.

In keeping with previous weeks, the Saddlers made a noticeably slow start to the game – looking nervous in all their actions.

And Exeter were all too happy to punish yet more sloppy defending five minutes in.

It may not have been from a set piece this time around, but Walsall were still all over the shop as Dieng headed in at the far post.

Jevani Brown escaped the offside trap and was afforded the time and space to float it to the Grecians midfielder, who nodded in via the woodwork. Far too easy.

Thankfully, that acted as a kick up the backside and the Saddlers were the better team for the rest of the half.

Clever link-up play between Stephen Ward and Brendan Kiernan down the left saw the former win a free-kick, which Osadebe curled narrowly wide.

Walsall sensed there was a fair amount of joy to be had against an unsure Exeter backline and proceeded to have several clear-cut opportunities.

Miller, in very similar fashion to his two goals against Mansfield Town, brushed off his marker but fluffed his lines when one-on-one with Cameron Dawson, somehow missing the target from close range.

Manny Monthe – up for a free-kick – then had the chance to poke home from a few yards out but ended up missing the ball entirely.

An inch-perfect cross from Kieran Phillips also found the unmarked Miller, who sent a glancing header wayward.

It was scarcely believable stuff. All three could have been classed as sitters, and the Saddlers had spurned them all.

When Labadie was tripped for what appeared a stonewall penalty that was not given, too, you could have been forgiven for thinking it would not be Walsall's day.

Their persistence paid off before the break, though, as Miller scored from the spot.

There was an element of fortune with the spot-kick as Harry Kite looked to get more of the ball than Kiernan with a sliding challenge, but, regardless, Miller did what he had to do.

He sent Dawson the wrong way, and on the balance of play, a leveller was the least the Saddlers deserved.

The Grecians, unsurprisingly, saw fit to make two changes for the start of the second period, with Archie Collins and Josh Coley both introduced.

They could have retaken the lead just seconds after the restart as well.

Dieng went down in the box and referee Peter Wright saw enough to award another penalty. Fortunately for Walsall, Jay's fierce strike from 12 yards smacked the crossbar.

It then really felt that the Saddlers had lady luck with them.

However, their attacking play was beginning to fizzle out and defensive frailty came back to the fore.

Exeter duly went back ahead on the hour as Brown, the provider once more, lobbed the ball over a static backline before Nombe found the bottom corner.

There was still plenty of time left on the clock, at least, and the frantic affair would take another turn.

Miller – putting his misses from the first half well and truly behind him – expertly guided a cross from the right flank beyond Dawson to make it 2-2.

And, ultimately, that is how it stayed.

The good and bad of Walsall clear to see in this one. Hopefully, the point gives them confidence.

Teams

Exeter (3-4-3): Dawson, Sweeney (Coley, 46), Ray, Hartridge; Key, Dieng (Atangana, 75), Kite (Collins, 46), Caprice; Jay, Brown, Nombe

Subs not used: Lee (gk), Daniel, Grounds, Amond

Goals: Dieng (5), Nombe (61)

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; White, Menayese, Monthe, Ward; Labadie, Earing; Phillips, Osadebe, Kiernan (Shade, 69); Miller

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Sadler, Mills, Bates, Perry

Goals: Miller (pen 37, 70)

Attendance: 4,839 (370 Walsall fans)