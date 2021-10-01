Training designed to help Walsall turn the corner

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers head to Exeter City – managed by another Matt Taylor, who is also 39 – tomorrow and work in training in the build-up has been centred around one thing.

Brushing up their defending from set-pieces is a must after conceding twice from corners in a dismal loss to Bristol Rovers.

Eight of the 13 goals they have let in this term have come from set-plays, too, and Walsall’s Taylor knows it cannot continue as they aim to register their first away win of the season.

“The players were quiet on Monday, but what we’ve done is spend a lot of time this week on the training pitch,” he said.

“It’s impossible to get away from the facts, and the facts are that we are conceding too many goals from crosses and set-plays.

“They’re the facts, so it’s correct to address the elephant in the room. It’s not been good enough.

“When I look at us in open play, we’ve not been – other than Forest Green – really cut open. That tells me we’re doing something right, but what we’re not doing is defending our box well enough towards the end of games. That has cost us in the last two matches.

“There’s a huge amount to work on, but in terms of where all the players are now compared to on Monday, they’re in a much more positive place. They’re buoyant.”

Hosts Exeter are not afraid to go direct, so the Saddlers’ resolve is set to be tested.

Asked why defending set-pieces has been such an issue, Taylor said: “It comes down to individuals at times. It comes down to panic that sets in, because you’re so desperate to be successful and trying not to concede that you maybe make the wrong decision. But there’s still a lot to be positive about.

“I’m not here saying we don’t score goals or don’t create chances.

“I’m saying there is an area for us to improve on and if we do, things will get better.

“We’re disappointed to be where we are in the league.

“We haven’t got enough points. I don’t believe we’ve got the points our performances have warranted.

“However, we’ve been punished because we haven’t defended our box well enough. That’s a fact and there’s no getting away from that.

“If we improve that, results will turn and get better.”

Walsall have no fresh concerns on the injury front for this clash. Emmanuel Osadebe has trained all week despite being forced off against Rovers.

Skipper Joss Labadie is back from a three-match ban, too, and Taylor added: “What the players have got to do is stand up and be counted. They have to know with the work we’ve undertaken this week, as a group, that we expect and demand a performance.