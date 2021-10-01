Matt Taylor determined to reward Walsall supporters

Matt Taylor applauds the fans

The Saddlers are looking to respond to back-to-back defeats in League Two as they make the long trip to Exeter City.

Taylor is aware of the task that lies ahead with the Exiles yet to lose at St James Park this campaign, but he has urged his squad to seize the opportunity and get moving up the table.

“Exeter are very well-drilled. It seems they understand their roles and responsibilities, each and every player,” said Taylor.

“They’ve made very few changes in terms of personnel and are settled in the way they play.

“Flip that, and we haven’t made any changes to our formation either.

“It’ll be two teams with clear identities going up against each other and should be a great game.

“They’re a team over the last few seasons who have nearly got to the next level and have a manager who has been there for a number of years.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us – but what a chance for our players to reward our loyal travelling fans.”

Meanwhile, Walsall fans’ favourite Liam Kinsella was today undergoing an operation on the knee injury he picked up in last month’s loss to Newport County.

Conor Wilkinson is getting closer to fitness but is yet to join full training after a hamstring problem.