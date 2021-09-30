Walsall hero Kyle Lightbourne backing George Miller to shine

George Miller

Lightbourne – who scored 85 goals in 198 Saddlers games – manages his home country of Bermuda but is currently back over here.

He has taken in some games at the Banks’s Stadium as well and been impressed by Barnsley loanee Miller.

“The lad up front, Miller runs the channels,” said Lightbourne.

“I think that’s probably what has been missing for Walsall in previous seasons.

"Probably since Will Grigg and Tom Bradshaw, they haven’t had somebody willing to stretch teams.

“But now they have Miller and he looks like he can cause defences problems, definitely.

“Defenders can’t play a high line with his pace, so it should give Walsall’s midfielders more space to play in and suit the style they’re looking to play.”

Kyle Lightbourne during his Walsall days

Lightbourne has been in charge of Bermuda since 2017.

Asked what he has made of Walsall under Matt Taylor, he added: “I’ve watched them a couple of times, been to some matches, and they’re playing a good brand of football.

“But it’s just about winning games.

“The last game, they should have beaten Bristol Rovers, but they didn’t take their opportunities and it came back to haunt them.

“Bristol Rovers scored late on and there was no time to come back. But they were good against Mansfield. That was an impressive performance.