Walsall's Kieran Phillips has open mind for challenges ahead

Kieran Phillips

Although Matt Taylor’s team have struggled so far, Phillips has made a promising start to life with the Saddlers.

The Huddersfield loanee leads the way in the scoring charts with three goals. However, he also knows there will be obstacles to overcome.

Two-and-a-half years on the shelf as a teenager after a double knee fracture and numerous surgeries showed him how ruthless football can be.

Phillips is aware that it will not all be sunshine and rainbows with Walsall, but he is relishing his first proper senior spell.

“I tried to come with an open mind,” said the 21-year-old.

“No matter what gets thrown at you on or off the pitch, you can deal with it then. That’s definitely what I’ve done.

“Any adversity, you’ve just got to keep working hard and keep on grafting.

“Anything that pops up, you have to keep an open mind and deal with it accordingly.

“Football is a rollercoaster. You’ll have a lot of good times, and you’ll have bad times as well. It’s about how you come through the bad that is most important.

“I’m hoping I’ve come through the worst of my bad times, and there’s many more good times to come.”

All of Phillips’ goals for the Saddlers so far have come at the Banks’s Stadium.

He will be hoping to get his first on the road against Exeter City this weekend as Walsall look to bounce back from a dismal defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Phillips finished well in the first half but had another one-on-one saved in the second, so will be working on his finishing in training this week.

“We’ve got to work on being more clinical,” he added.

“That’s what I’ll be doing – working on my finishing and one-v-ones.

“I’m looking to be composed in front of goal and, hopefully, we can take our chances and not end up with results like that.

“I didn’t really do much wrong. I went for the far corner, but the keeper positioned himself well and made the save.