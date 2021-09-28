Walsall join fight on against football sexism

Banks's Stadium.

Her Game Too was set up by 12 female football fans on the day of last season’s FA Cup final and the campaign has attracted more than 14,000 followers on Twitter.

The Saddlers are the latest Football League club to support the cause and supporter liaison officer Graham Whittaker said: “We’re delighted to partner with Her Game Too.

“We at Walsall Football Club want women and girls of all ages to feel confident to attend matches both home and away.

“Please contact me at SLO@walsallfc.co.uk to discreetly report discrimination at the stadium.”

Since launching, Her Game Too have surveyed more than 400 female supporters and 92.3 per cent said they have seen sexist abuse targeted towards women in football online. Also, 62.8 per cent said they have experienced sexist abuse online.