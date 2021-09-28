Matt Taylor: Belief the problem for Walsall not energy

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers have been slow out of the blocks in their last two League Two games, losing 2-1 to both Newport County and Bristol Rovers.

Taylor, though, puts that down to confidence more than fitness.

On looking to start sharper at Exeter City this weekend after the Rovers loss, he said: “You always want to start the game quicker as it gives you the initiative in the game.

“The players control that with their energy and their desire. I thought energy wasn’t an issue.

“I thought the problem was we weren’t brave enough in possession.

“We didn’t trust each other enough with the ball.

“It was slightly disjointed, how we worked it from back to front. It’s confidence. It’s belief.”

Walsall, meanwhile, are assessing Emmanuel Osadebe, who limped off after a heavy tackle against Rovers.