Walsall boss Matt Taylor: We won't feel sorry for ourselves

Walsall conceded twice from corners in their loss to Bristol Rovers

The Saddlers, after losing 2-1 to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, are 22nd in the table.

They have picked up just eight points from eight games and Taylor – whose side have also conceded eight goals from set plays this season – insists they are focused on improving quickly.

“We’ve played nine games and got eight points in the league. It’s inconsistent,” said Taylor.

“I’m extremely disappointed we’re in the position we are at the moment.

“Injuries and suspension have cost us, 100 per cent, but it’s not an excuse in any way whatsoever.

“I’ll never stand here and make excuses. I accept responsibility that we were nowhere near good enough (against Rovers) in terms of defending our box.

“We also had three one-on-ones and the game is a completely different picture if we put those away, but we didn’t.

“So, what I’m not prepared to do is feel sorry for myself.

“The players won’t feel sorry for themselves, because what we have to do is get better.”