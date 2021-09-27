Teenager charged over racial abuse towards former Walsall winger Tyreik Wright

By Joe Edwards

Published:

A teenage boy has been charged for racially abusing Tyreik Wright while the winger was on loan at Walsall.

Tyreik Wright in action for Walsall
The 17-year-old – who cannot be named legally due to his age – is accused of sending offensive messages to Wright via Instagram in February.

The teenager, from the north east, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 7.

Wright spent the second half of last season with the Saddlers, on loan from Villa.

Both Walsall and Villa released statements at the time of the abuse supporting the 20-year-old Irishman and condemning the actions.

Enquiries have been led by Stuart Ward, football hate crime officer for West Midlands Police.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

