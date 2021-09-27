Teenager charged over racial abuse towards former Walsall winger Tyreik Wright

Tyreik Wright in action for Walsall

The 17-year-old – who cannot be named legally due to his age – is accused of sending offensive messages to Wright via Instagram in February.

The teenager, from the north east, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 7.

Wright spent the second half of last season with the Saddlers, on loan from Villa.

Both Walsall and Villa released statements at the time of the abuse supporting the 20-year-old Irishman and condemning the actions.