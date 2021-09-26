Walsall 1 Bristol Rovers 2 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 25/09/2021..... Walsall v Bristol Rovers. Pictured, Ash Taylor misses.

CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing the Brighton loanee could have done about the goals. Denied Anderson with near-post stops in each half.

Stops: 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Had one cross in the first half but still not offering much in an attacking sense. Given a hard time by Saunders in spells.

Tough time: 5

ASH TAYLOR

Came back in for Menayese and was caught flat-footed on a few occasions. Beaten to the punch for Rovers' first. Brushed the side netting late on, too.

Beaten: 5

MANNY MONTHE

While set pieces are a huge problem, Monthe did at least have some positive moments. Got across to help deny Anderson early on and played a fine through-ball to Miller in the second half.

Moments: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Must do more. Targeted by Anderson as Rovers grew in confidence and switched off for their first goal at the near post. Not threatening going forward either.

Below par: 4

SAM PERRY

A tough ask coming in after Kinsella's injury. Started slowly and grew into it for a bit before fading away after the break.

Tough: 5

JACK EARING

A clever player but not at his best here either. Booked for cynically hacking down Saunders in the first half.

Booked: 5

KIERAN PHILLIPS

The top performer on a bad day. Took his goal well and put in an inviting cross for Kiernan before that. Also missed a good chance in the second period, though, which he will be frustrated with.

Goal: 7

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Got the assist for Phillips and also put him through for that second-half chance. Gave the ball away cheaply on a few occasions, though, before going off.

Assist: 6

TYRESE SHADE

A quiet afternoon. Has ability and clear physical prowess but was not able to really put them to use against Rovers.

Quiet: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Did not have a lot to work with. Won a few free-kicks but missed a big opportunity after taking a heavy touch. Will feel he should have done better.

Chance: 6

SUBS

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Kiernan, 60)

Injured shortly after coming on. N/A

Zak Mills (for Phillips, 70)

Did not get into the game. 5

Rollin Menayese (for Osadebe, 78)

Could not stem the tide. 5