Matt Taylor: Tyrese Shade has big Walsall future

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 14/09/2021..Walsall FC V Brighton & Hove Albion. W: Tyrese Shade V B: Jeremy Sarimento..

Leicester loanee Shade opened his account for the Saddlers in last weekend's defeat at Newport County.

The 21-year-old was out to impress again as Bristol Rovers visited the Banks's Stadium today, and Taylor is expecting a lot from him this season.

"Tyrese has got a huge mixture to his game," said Taylor.

"Now you've seen he can play in a different position, on the left side.

"The word I want to use with Tyrese is consistency because in this environment, to be selected every week you've got to be performing every day.

"Tyrese has wonderful ability. He can shift and shoot, and he can deliver balls into the box.

"What we've been working on is his selection of passes, the crosses he plays. He's getting better and understanding more.

"The demand we put on Tyrese is quite high, and that's because of the ability he has.

"It's now up to Tyrese to follow up that performance against Newport with another positive one."