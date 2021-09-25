Kieran Phillips embracing Walsall winger challenge

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 28/8/21 WALSALL VS STEVENAGE Kieran Phillips and Terence Vancooten..

Phillips, a centre forward by trade, has played the majority of his football for the Saddlers so far on the right flank.

And the Huddersfield loanee feels he is becoming a more well-rounded, versatile player with each game that passes.

On if he has enjoyed the change under Matt Taylor, he said: "Yes, 100 per cent.

"That's the word I'd use, versatile.

"I've got the attributes to play there, but it's not my natural position.

"So, it's about doing the work on the training pitch to understand it more and make it more natural.

"As I go along, I do feel like improving there week by week.

"I'm creating more chances and doing my part for the team, which is good.

"I've been practising a lot more one-v-ones as you get in a lot of those situations.

"It's whether you take it out wide and cross it, or cut inside and shoot.

"It's completely different to running off the shoulder.

"As a winger, you're facing someone up and having to attack them, so hopefully I keep improving and can do more in games in terms of chance creation."

So far for Walsall, Phillips has scored two goals and come up with one assist.

He believes he consistently chip in from the right, too.

"Why not? That's what I'm hoping for," said Phillips.

"We've been working on chance creation, and chances for me as well.

"If the ball is on the other side, I have to get between the sticks for a shot.

"That's where most goals are scored, in the six-yard box. So, if I can get in there, it'll drop to me and I can put it in."

Asked he if has a particular goal target in mind, Phillips added: "It's my first loan, so the mentality is just as many possible.

"We've all got figures in our heads, but we'll see how it goes.