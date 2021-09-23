George Miller: Walsall a perfect fit for me

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

On-loan striker George Miller believes Walsall are a great fit for him – and says it ‘clicked here from day one’.

George Miller
George Miller

Miller is with the Saddlers for the season, from Barnsley, and has already impressed with two goals for Matt Taylor’s side.

The 23-year-old arrived after a tough couple of years, but at the Banks’s Stadium, he is starting to enjoy himself again.

“In previous loan spells, my head has not been bang on it,” said Miller.

“Certain things have not gone my way and stuff, but it just seems to have clicked here from day one.

“I’ve not had that at other places. Here, I feel wanted and want to impress – for my own reasons and to help the team.

“At Bury and Bradford, I enjoyed scoring goals. Then I had a few bits in between which (did not work) for unknown reasons, other things off the pitch.

“Hopefully I can get back on it and enjoying my football. That’s what I want.”

Miller, who is preparing for the visit of Bristol Rovers on Saturday, has quickly bonded with the rest of the Walsall squad.

He added: “The lads are class. They’re good people.

“They’re men as well – there’s not a lot of kids in there who you have to mollycoddle.

“They’re men who know how to get results, so hopefully I can learn off them as well.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

