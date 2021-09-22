Maik Taylor hailed a big help for Walsall shot-stopper Carl Rushworth

Carl Rushworth

The Brighton loanee has thoroughly impressed Saddlers supporters with his confident displays between the sticks in League Two.

And part of what he has enjoyed so much at the Banks’s Stadium so far has been assessing those fine details with Taylor – even the mistakes.

Rushworth and the former Birmingham shot-stopper get together after every match to watch all things good and bad, and the 20-year-old says neither of them hold back in their opinions.

“It’s been class. With Maik, we’ll always sit down and analyse each game,” said Rushworth.

“That’s where I’ll learn a lot from him.

“He’ll give his opinion, and it’s good that we can actually watch the same thing.

“I’ll give my opinion on what I was thinking during the game, and then after watching it again, it might be a little bit different.

“It’s just class to get his opinion. We can debate – I can agree with him or I can disagree.

“Maik will give it to me straight.

“He’s not going to beat around the bush or anything, so that’s one of the main things that has been really good.”

Rushworth, watching the footage, is quite happy to focus on some of his errors and things to work on.

He feels he can improve his distribution while he believes he is getting better at claiming crosses.

Coach Taylor made 180 Premier League appearances across his spells with Blues, Fulham and Southampton – and picked up 88 caps for Northern Ireland.

Rushworth is determined to tap into that knowledge as much as possible, and on looking back at the mistakes, he said: “That’s the main thing.

“If I just forget about each game, I’ll never learn from it.

“Especially if I make a mistake, I want to watch. It’s pointless just picking up on the good stuff.”

He added: “It’s good to see the good stuff, but I’m not going to get any better if I’m just seeing that.