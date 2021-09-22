Emmanuel Osadebe hunger impresses Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Emmanuel Osadebe.

Osadebe came back in for the Saddlers as they lost 2-1 at Newport County last weekend, getting the assist for Tyrese Shade's goal.

It was the 24-year-old Irishman's 50th appearance for the club, and Taylor wants him to keep building and offering up a selection headache.

"I thought he played very well," said Taylor.

"The decision was made. We've got a squad and it's best to utilise that squad.

"Brendan Kiernan has had some personal issues, so what that did was open up an opportunity for Emmanuel to come in.

"I thought the way he received the ball was very good.

"I'd have liked him to take shots more when he had the opportunity, and take a few more risks.

"But it was a hungry Emmanuel Osadebe.

"He looked like a player you could see had been out the team – he was desperate to be successful.

"He, like all of the players, needs to perform week in and week out, and keep up that pressure."

On whether Osadebe's first assist of the League Two season will have boosted his spirits, Taylor added: "I hope so.