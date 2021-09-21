Hayden White looking to get on front foot for Walsall

Hayden White

White has started six games for the Saddlers in League Two this term and is happy with where he is fitness-wise.

But having broken his leg at old club Mansfield Town a couple of years ago, the 26-year-old admits he still has hurdles to overcome to get back to where he wants to be.

“Definitely. The conversations me and the gaffer have had, it’s more about building blocks for me – to get to where I actually need to be,” said White.

“I know there’s still a lot more to come from me.

“I do feel a lot fitter than I did last year, that’s for sure.

"So, hopefully the building blocks will bring a lot more of me.”

White particularly wants to offer more going forward, adding: “I feel like I kind of not lost, but I came off that a bit after the injury.

"It’s been about trying to build myself back and having that belief in myself to do it in the final third.

“That’s definitely something I do have in my game and want to bring out a bit more.