Walsall's Carl Rushworth embracing pressure

Rushworth saved a penalty and made several other impressive stops against Newport County on Saturday.

The Saddlers, ultimately, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Rodney Parade, but the Brighton loanee is thoroughly enjoying the responsibility on his shoulders and wants to stand out between the sticks.

"When I get into those moments and do make the saves, it's good to see the reaction of the team," said Rushworth.

"It can make a big difference, so I love being in those moments.

"Making saves that maybe you don't expect to make, those moments are massive for me.

"It's always a joy when you make a save and get people, players and fans, congratulating you.

"It's a nice feeling and one that you'll never really forget.

"I'm happy with my shot-stopping, although my distribution could be better.

"I just want to be consistent in my performances."

Rushworth, meanwhile, feels Walsall need to 'pull the trigger' more in the final third.

Tyrese Shade scored a stunner at Newport, but they struggled to test Exiles shot-stopper Nick Townsend.

"Sometimes when we get into those situations, we just need to pull the trigger," added Rushworth.

"We just have to test our luck and see if the keeper makes a save, or if we can test him.