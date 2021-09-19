Newport 2 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Walsall saw their unbeaten run come to an end at Rodney Parade

CARL RUSHWORTH

Saved Dolan's penalty and several other shots from Telford. Rushworth's distribution early on was not the best, but his shot-stopping was sensational. The top performer for Walsall in this one.

Saves: 8

HAYDEN WHITE

Gave away an avoidable penalty when wrestling Demetriou to the floor – before Rushworth's save. Not offering much going forward at the moment either.

Penalty: 5

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Not on top form as he allowed Telford through. Menayese's pace got Walsall out of some sticky situations, though.

Speed: 6

MANNY MONTHE

Also kept on his toes by Telford. Stood up physically, of course, but could have done better in terms of his passing.

Did OK: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Wore the armband again in the absence of Labadie. The ex-Wolves man is also not offering much going up the pitch.

Quiet: 5

LIAM KINSELLA

Covered lots of ground, as ever, without being quite as effective as previous weeks. Went off with a knee issue late on that Walsall will assess this week.

Running: 6

JACK EARING

Similarly to Kinsella, Earing worked hard and had a shot hit Miller and then the bar. Did not stamp his mark on proceedings as he would have liked, though.

Work: 6

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Put one decent cross in which nobody challenged for. Looks more comfortable as a centre forward than a right winger and was kept quiet on the whole.

Uninvolved: 5

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Had some good moments, running at defenders in the second half. Set up Shade for his goal. Could have taken a few more shots and risks, though.

Moments: 6

TYRESE SHADE

Really nice finish to open his Walsall account in style and, hopefully, he can kick on from that. Shade was not hugely involved otherwise, though, and was replaced by Kiernan on the hour mark.

Strike: 6

GEORGE MILLER

Ran the channels and ended up hitting the crossbar, although he did not know too much about it. Did not have a great deal of service at Rodney Parade.

Lack of service: 6

SUBS

Brendan Kiernan (for Shade, 59)

Not much of an impact. 5

Sam Perry (for Kinsella, 78)

N/A