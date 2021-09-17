Walsall's Tyrese Shade targets bright future after up and down journey

Tyrese Shade is looking to impress

Shade arrived on loan from Leicester in the summer and has made a positive impression for the Saddlers so far.

He would love to open his account at Newport County tomorrow, too, as not only would it perhaps begin a run for Matt Taylor’s side, but it would also act as a significant milestone on an ‘up and down’ road to professional football.

The 21-year-old forward is not taking his position for granted and explaining his journey to Walsall, he said: “I was born and bred in Birmingham.

“My first team was West Brom. I signed there at the age of seven but got released at 13.

“After that, I was at Birmingham for two years, until I was 15, and also got released from there as they didn’t offer me a scholarship.

“Then, I went on trial at Wigan and got offered a scholarship but just before I went, I had a bad injury and broke my ankle in three places.

“That put me out for a year and then I struggled to find a team.

“A few of my friends from Birmingham, though, were at Solihull Moors and after a good year there, I ended up signing with Leicester and have been there since.

“So, yes, it’s been an up and down journey.

“You just can’t give up. You have to keep going and keep showing that resilience.”

A notable work ethic is something Shade has shown in his displays for Walsall thus far.

He admits the intensity of League Two took some getting used to after under-23s football with the Foxes but having found his feet, he wants to chip in with goals and assists on a regular basis.

Tomorrow is likely to see him on the left for the Saddlers despite also featuring on the right this term.

“I physically feel much better. I found it hard at first, but the more games you play, the better you feel,” said Shade.

“There’s that added incentive playing on the left, coming inside on to my right foot. But I’m happy to play either side, or as the No.9. They’re all fine with me.

“Hopefully that first goal will come soon. I’m just waiting for that opportunity but once they do come, they tend to carry on.

“Hopefully, goals and assists will start coming soon.”

On going to Newport, looking for their first away win under Taylor, Shade added: “They’ll be a tough, solid team, but we know what our game-plan is.

“We’re looking to go and apply that. Everyone is buzzing and we want to climb the table as much as possible. When you come in every day, you wouldn’t think we’ve only been together for two or three months.

“It’s more of a family and everyone’s getting to know each other’s strengths.