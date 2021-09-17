Matt Taylor looking for a Walsall repeat at Newport County

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers are heading to Newport County tomorrow on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

And Taylor feels if they carry on as they have been in recent weeks, they have every chance of picking up their first three points on the road in League Two.

On their recent form, Taylor said: "We've been more ruthless when we've created chances – that's the big difference.

"We've defended our goal better, taken our chances, and we're working for each other more. We're being slightly less selfish on the pitch.

"I've been really impressed with what I've seen over the last four games.

"I want the boys to replicate, first and foremost, what they've done. I'm asking them to continue what they've been doing.

"The minimum now is what we've produced over the last four games. Do that, and we have an opportunity at winning."

Walsall have no fresh injury worries going into the game.

Conor Wilkinson and Rory Holden remain out, though, while former Exiles midfielder Joss Labadie continues his three-match ban.

On Newport, Taylor added: "They have a manager who has huge experience at this level.

"He's very capable, and I like the way his team try to play football. It's going to be a difficult game for us.

"What we need to get better at is performances away from home, so this is the ideal opportunity for us to go and try to win away.

"It'll be a tough game as they've got some really good players.

"They're going through a patch similar to what we had earlier this season, but they have some very talented footballers, and that makes them dangerous.

"We cannot come off what we've been doing and expect to win.