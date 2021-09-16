Walsall player-coach Mat Sadler still an option for boss Matt Taylor

Stephen Ward talks to Mat Sadler.

Sadler has a wide range of duties with the Saddlers, serving as part of Taylor's backroom team and taking charge of the club's reserves.

The 36-year-old defender is registered as a player as well.

And while he is yet to feature on that front for Walsall this season, boss Taylor will not hesitate to call upon him if needed.

Explaining Sadler's role, Taylor said: "It's a difficult one because I've also, very recently, walked in Mat's shoes.

"I don't want to talk for Sads, but we look at him as a coach who also still can play.

"At the same time, it's imperative for his development as a coach that he takes a significant role with the younger players, which he does.

"It was good to see him take the (reserves) game on against Preston (last week, drawing 1-1).

"It was a very good result when you consider the calibre of the opposition. It was a great game to watch, actually, as there was steel, grit and determination from our players – and also quality.

"He will continue doing that, but if at any point he's needed to play on the pitch, he's more than capable of doing that.

"He has a dual role, and we're very fortunate to have Mat supporting us."

Sadler made 26 appearances for Walsall last term.

This campaign, he has regularly been helping Taylor on the touchline in his quest to progress as a coach.

"What we have here is a group of staff who are honest and talk to each other," said Taylor.

"The conversations we have, there'll never be any blurred lines. It's relatively straightforward, extremely easy.

"If we want Mat to train and play, he'll train and play.

"If we want him to coach or he wants to coach, he will. That's how the relationship works. It's important to just be open."

Taylor added: "Mat, we're very fortunate to have him.

"Not only is he a good coach and still a very good player, by the way, but he's also a hell of a guy.

"That is paramount because we want good people who are very adequate at doing their jobs.