Matt Taylor: Kieran Phillips can build on Walsall performances

Kieran Phillips

Phillips was the scorer as the Saddlers beat Brighton Under-21s at the Banks's Stadium on Tuesday night.

His tap-in amid a goalmouth scramble was not the prettiest of finishes, but Taylor was delighted for the hard-working Huddersfield loanee and wants him to keep growing in confidence.

"It used to be, back in my day, the Rothmans book," said Taylor.

"Back in the Rothmans, it never said how close you scored from or what it looked like. It just said it was your goal.

"Kieran's now got two goals for the season, so he's got something to build on.

"He was in the right position because he knows what he's doing.

"He could've had more goals, but I'm really pleased for him to play as the No.9 and threaten.

"I thought his second half performance was better than his first half – and he scored in the first.

"Confidence for strikers is key, and I'm really happy Kieran managed to get on the scoresheet."

With Phillips' goal coming after George Miller's double against Mansfield Town, Taylor feels Walsall are getting there as an attacking force.

"We're trying. We work every single day on the training pitch – there's not one day where we're not trying to improve," added Taylor.

"We have to continually look at our methods and whether they're working, and if the players are understanding what we're trying to teach them.