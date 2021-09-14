Ash Taylor: Walsall out to go far in EFL Trophy

Ash Taylor celebrates his goal

The Saddlers start out in the competition against Brighton Under-21s tonight (7pm).

And centre-half Taylor wants to do something substantial in it as he said: “It’s another game and we’re professionals – we want to win.

“We want to go as far as we can in the competition, so I’m sure the boys will be ready. It’s something we pride ourselves on as professionals. Like any other game, we want to win it.

“We’ve got a good squad. Boys will have their opportunities.

“The gaffer might rotate it as boys need the minutes, but we’ll fully go into the game looking to win.