Ash Taylor: Walsall out to go far in EFL Trophy

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall defender Ash Taylor says they are determined to go as far as possible in the EFL Trophy.

Ash Taylor celebrates his goal
The Saddlers start out in the competition against Brighton Under-21s tonight (7pm).

And centre-half Taylor wants to do something substantial in it as he said: “It’s another game and we’re professionals – we want to win.

“We want to go as far as we can in the competition, so I’m sure the boys will be ready. It’s something we pride ourselves on as professionals. Like any other game, we want to win it.

“We’ve got a good squad. Boys will have their opportunities.

“The gaffer might rotate it as boys need the minutes, but we’ll fully go into the game looking to win.

“As a club, we want to build momentum. We’re unbeaten in three and we want to make it four and kick on even more.”

