George Miller feeling the love at Walsall

George Miller scores his second goal.

Miller bagged a brace on his Banks's Stadium bow as the Saddlers beat Mansfield Town 3-1 on Saturday.

Supporters were singing his name after two confident one-on-one finishes, and the Barnsley loanee thoroughly appreciates that level of backing.

"As soon as people are giving you that backing, it makes you feel wanted," said Miller.

"It makes you feel happy and good on the pitch. It gives you that extra five per cent and, hopefully, if they keep doing that, everyone will run that extra mile for them.

“The fans were absolutely class and, as a striker, when you feel a bit of love, it makes everything a lot easier and a lot better, and you try stuff – and obviously it went my way.

“Hopefully, there is more to come. I want to play games, and the gaffer has given me that opportunity.

"If the fans are backing you, rather than on your back, it makes everything a lot easier."

Miller brushed off his marker for both goals before slotting home, helping Walsall make it three unbeaten in League Two.

"When one goal comes, they're like buses and a few come, so hopefully I keep putting in good performances," he added.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better afternoon, to be fair.

"I think everything can see that I'm going to work hard.