Walsall 3 Mansfield Town 1 - Player ratings

George Miller celebrates

CARL RUSHWORTH

Not the busiest of afternoons, but still made some impressive saves. Had to be sharp to keep out Hawkins in the first half and then Lapslie in the second.

Saves: 8

HAYDEN WHITE

Set the tone early on with a firm but fair challenge on McLaughlin. Defended solidly throughout against his old club.

Solid: 7

ASH TAYLOR

Back in for the ineligible Menayese, Taylor came up with a powerful header to open his Walsall account and make it 2-0. Did well on the back foot as well.

Header: 8

MANNY MONTHE

Becoming a fan favourite for his ability to shrug strikers off with ease. Not far from scoring with a clearance from halfway.

Strong: 7

STEPHEN WARD

Wearing the armband in the absence of Labadie, Ward kept things nice and simple. A dependable presence again.

Steady: 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Did not gave Mansfield a minute's peace in the middle of the park. Presses with such intent and does not seem to tire. Kinsella truly gives his all for the cause.

Desire: 8

JACK EARING

Earing and Kinsella seem to compliment each other well, and the former got an assist with an inswinging corner that Taylor headed home. Labadie may have a job to get back in at this rate.

Assist: 8

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Clipped the ball through for Miller's opener and worked hard as ever on the right flank. Would like another goal soon.

Effort: 7

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Deployed as a No.10 rather than down the left for this one, Kiernan showed he can mix things up. Had a lively first half in particular against the Stags.

Versatile: 7

TYRESE SHADE

Getting back to full fitness, but Shade's physical prowess caused Mansfield some issues on the left side. Was replaced by Osadebe in the second half.

Physical: 7

GEORGE MILLER

A home debut to remember. Miller is not the tallest, but he outfought the Mansfield centre-halves for both of his goals. Constantly made runs in behind, showed a handy turn of pace and came up with some sublime finishes. On this evidence, he is a proper centre forward.

Sublime: 9

SUBS

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Shade, 71) 6

Sam Perry (for Phillips, 90) N/A