Walsall's Hayden White learning tips from the top with Stephen Ward

Hayden White

One of the few still around from 2020/21, right-back White has loved life under Taylor so far.

And on how things have changed, he said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to anyone, but the group is a lot better and a lot more together.

“There’s a togetherness. We spent a lot of time together throughout pre-season and have worked hard.

“There hasn’t been many days off, so we’ve kind of had to pull each other through.

“Not everyone is at 100 per cent every day, but we get through it together. That’s definitely helped.”

White was hoping for a result against former club Mansfield today and on how the Saddlers have done as a defensive unit so far, he added: “We’ve got a lot of experience with Ash (Taylor) and Wardy (Stephen Ward).

“Wardy has been great with me. With him being a full-back as well, he’s been giving me tips and bits of know-how which have really helped.