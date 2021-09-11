Matt Taylor hails Walsall star George Miller

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

Miller was the star of the show as the Saddlers beat the Stags 3-1 at the Banks's Stadium, scoring either side of Ash Taylor's header.

The deadline day loan signing from Barnsley converted two one-on-ones in style, and boss Taylor said: "I'm pleased for George as what strikers need is confidence, and what strikers need is goals.

"He's got his goals because he's worked his socks off for 90 minutes.

"That's why we worked so tirelessly to bring him to the football club.

"He gives us a different dimension up front. He's strong and willing, and you see he can finish.

"His half-volley which hit the bar was outrageous – I couldn't quite believe it.

"George could have had more than two goals. He'll get better as well.

"If that's anything to go by, I'm excited to see him in a Walsall shirt again.

"George matches what we're looking for in terms of personality and character.

"The best thing I like is he's very aware of his situation – this has to work for him.

"It's a great position for us to be in with a player who's that hungry, and I think there's far more to come from him.

"He's enjoying his football and that's fantastic."

A dream day for Miller also saw Walsall make it back-to-back home victories and three unbeaten in League Two.

Nigel Clough's woeful Mansfield scored through Danny Johnson late on, but the Saddlers were comfortable winners.

"The players were exceptional in their work rate and attitude," said Taylor.

"For large spells of the game, we were in control.

"The players are really confident and I'm hoping that confidence will continue to grow.

"We're extremely confident in the group we've got, and you're starting to see some snippets where the players are showing that.

"Maybe we shouldn't have conceded the goal, but at that time they had four forwards on the pitch.

"So, I enjoyed us out of possession. We were dogged and worked hard.

"George's tenacity sets the team off and to a man, every single player did their job.

"That's what I asked of them before the game, and they went out and did it."

Taylor added: "Mansfield did not have a second to breathe or relax. We continually harried them.

"We were superior in our work rate, which is fantastic to say as I think Mansfield are a good team with some very good footballers.

"We need to enjoy this feeling and understand how hard we have to work for this feeling.