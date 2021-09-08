Walsall appoint Graham Whittaker to board of directors

Graham Whittaker has been made a board member

Whittaker has officially been appointed to the Saddlers’ board of directors to raise concerns and be a ‘problem solver’.

He has served as Walsall’s supporter liaison officer since December 2019, and chairman Pomlett said: “As we try to further strengthen the ties between the club and supporters, I have asked Graham to represent the views of the supporters at future board meetings and to be a problem solver as issues arise which they will from time to time.

“Since becoming the supporter liaison officer, Graham has worked tirelessly home and away to help the club and indeed the board to connect with supporters.

“His position on the board gives him a much stronger platform to express views and become part of the decision-making body of the business.

“He has been a supporter for many years, understands the culture of the club and understands the challenges we face.

"I welcome him to the board and look forward to his immediate impact on this season and the ones to follow.”

Whittaker, a lifelong Walsall supporter, is who fans are advised to raise club issues with.

He said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed.

“I have been a supporter all my life and the progression of the role as a supporter liaison officer means that having a seat on the board gives every supporter a voice in the club.

“I know for a long time that people have wanted to be involved with the club and through myself this gives everyone an opportunity to actually do that.

“In my role, we aren’t just restricted to supporters’ groups, as the SLO I represent every single one of the supporters here.